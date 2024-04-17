We need to be part of the process if we want change

While it is not always possible for everybody to attend meets, it is vital that young people too take some interest and those residents who can and are able to get involved, do so

We see citizen movements and gatherings, gaining some traction as elections loom. Locals are coming together to express concern, debate and discuss about area-specific problems and talk about accountability from candidates. While the awareness and some action is good, there are some key takeaways and lessons we learn from these local movements.

First is that there needs to be more involvement of a wider demographic of people. If you want change, you need to participate through your presence rather than simply sit back and criticise or punch buttons on a device. While it is not always possible for everybody to attend meets, it is vital that young people too take some interest and those residents who can and are able to get involved, do so.

Otherwise, the onus falls on two or three flagbearers who are doing the heavy lifting and sometimes face flak for doing so. Support the doers at least by showing up, being constructive in action and suggestion and taking on some of the burden if possible. At times, we see that younger people may be absent, as there are responsibilities like career, or parenting on them. When possible, though, different age groups must be involved so that the base is as broad as possible.

Every resident/local may not be on the same page when it comes to problems like encroachment for instance, or other issues. At that time, healthy debate and discussion is best and a viable alternative to moving forward is best. It is better if the citizens are united when there is a common cause, as then, there is more pressure on authorities or leaders and that may translate into action.

Every citizen movement is not the same, yet, it is an important grass-roots facet in the system and voices are becoming more robust, locals more visible. One welcomes that, but one must channelise this wisely and well to be most effective.