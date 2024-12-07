Why is there no will until VIPs arrive in city?

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 December,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial

Large crowd outside Azad Maidan on Thursday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

In a familiar scenario, all of SoBo was cleared of encroachments as the chief minister’s swearing-in took place at the Azad Maidan on Thursday. In fact, hawkers were cleared on Wednesday evening itself.


This is a familiar pattern where spaces are swept clean in double quick time for VIP visits. While security is only one aspect, it is as if the city puts its best face forward, with plants brought out to line streets and cosmetic changes through cover-ups and repairs done.


This naturally irks citizens who ask, justifiably, where is such alacrity in clearing roads and pavements on other days? Encroached pavements are hugely dangerous as people have no option but to walk on the road, with the very real possibility of being hit by vehicles.


Why should this keep repeating and we bounce back to the same situation post visit? What is the use of holding polls, and having huge ceremonies when certain basics, very elementary but with significant repercussions, are not in place? One understands that the municipal elections are yet to happen but encroachments can be cleared through the year, if they can happen in two hours flat for a VIP visit.

This temporary action actually embitters people and deepens cynicism. Why have this familiar pattern every single time? Once cleared of obstacles, why is it bounce back time post visit? Is there no agency that can come up with a solution? Has the rot seeped in to such an extent that only band-aid jobs are possible and once that band-aid has outlived its use, we are back to square one?

If, for whatever reason pavements have been cleared even if for a VIP visit, they need to stay that way. 

Use that occasion as a springboard to change the status quo, put in place a system where legal hawkers will be placed and ensure that illegal hawkers do not return. Use that as a starting point.

