The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen Issakh Acheikh said on national television Sunday night. He did not provide details

The attack happened on Saturday. Representation pic/iSTOCK

Listen to this article 17 Chadian soldiers, 96 rebels killed in Boko Haram attack x 00:00

Boko Haram insurgents killed 17 Chadian soldiers in a weekend attack on a military post that also left 96 of the assailants dead in the country’s west, Chad’s army said. The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen Issakh Acheikh said on national television Sunday night. He did not provide details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lake Chad region has been plagued this year by frequent attacks from insurgents, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa. It has revived fears of violence after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the extremist groups’ bases.

Last month, 40 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to launch an operation to dislodge Boko Haram militants from Lake Chad. In March, an attack the government blamed on Boko Haram killed seven soldiers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever