Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > 17 Chadian soldiers 96 rebels killed in Boko Haram attack

17 Chadian soldiers, 96 rebels killed in Boko Haram attack

Updated on: 12 November,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  N’Djamena
Agencies |

Top

The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen Issakh Acheikh said on national television Sunday night. He did not provide details

17 Chadian soldiers, 96 rebels killed in Boko Haram attack

The attack happened on Saturday. Representation pic/iSTOCK

Listen to this article
17 Chadian soldiers, 96 rebels killed in Boko Haram attack
x
00:00

Boko Haram insurgents killed 17 Chadian soldiers in a weekend attack on a military post that also left 96 of the assailants dead in the country’s west, Chad’s army said. The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen Issakh Acheikh said on national television Sunday night. He did not provide details.


The Lake Chad region has been plagued this year by frequent attacks from insurgents, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa. It has revived fears of violence after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the extremist groups’ bases.


Last month, 40 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to launch an operation to dislodge Boko Haram militants from Lake Chad. In March, an attack the government blamed on Boko Haram killed seven soldiers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boko haram world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK