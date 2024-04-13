India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 Indian crew members onboard cargo ship seized by Iranian forces

Sources said India has called on Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the Indian nationals onboard cargo ship 'MSC Aries'

India is in touch with Iran to secure the release of 17 Indians on board an Israeli-linked cargo ship that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday amid fears that Tehran may retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Official sources said India has called on Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the 17 Indian crew members of the cargo ship 'MSC Aries'.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," an Indian government source said. "We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," it said.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of the 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.

The Iranian action came amid heightened fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. Iran blamed Israel for the strike.

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the Portuguese-flagged vessel is operated by the Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer. It said Special Naval Forces of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized MCS Aries near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, adding the forces carried out a heliborne operation on the ship's deck, directing it towards Iran's territorial waters.

Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

On Friday, US President Joe Biden cautioned Iran against an attack on Israel. "We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will defend -- help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," he told reporters.

In a brief update, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations agency mentioned the seizing of the ship by "regional authorities" off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE. It did not mention the involvement of Iranian forces.

There have been mounting tensions in West Asia following the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Iranian media reported that seven Revolutionary Guards personnel, including two generals, were killed in the attack.

Following the seizure of the cargo ship by the Iranian military, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the international community to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation. "The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have seized a Portuguese civilian cargo ship, belonging to an EU member, claiming Israeli ownership," he said on 'X'.

"I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now," he added.

According to some reports, the ship was coming to India's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) through the United Arab Emirates. However, there is no official confirmation of it.

India had on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel.

