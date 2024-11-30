Breaking News
Seven-year-old dies after falling into pit near Kurla Depot
Cyclone Fengal begins landfall near Puducherry-Tamil Nadu Coasts
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport closes operations until 4 am on December 1
PM Modi to attend Maharashtra govt swearing-in on Dec 5
Do they want Central rule in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Mahayuti
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > 17 terrorists killed in Pakistan

17 terrorists killed in Pakistan

Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Peshawar
Agencies |

Top

The intelligence-based operations were conducted in the Bannu and the North Waziristan districts, according to security sources.

17 terrorists killed in Pakistan

Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
17 terrorists killed in Pakistan
x
00:00

Seventeen terrorists were killed in two separate operations when Pakistani security forces’ helicopter gunships targeted their hideouts in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The intelligence-based operations were conducted in the Bannu and the North Waziristan districts, according to security sources.


A large cache of weapons and ammunition was seized from the militants, sources said. Security forces also released images of the killed terrorists. The operation is ongoing, with reinforcements arriving for the security forces.


The security forces launched a massive operation against terrorists in response to the fresh wave of attacks against security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s southern districts.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan islamabad peshawar world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK