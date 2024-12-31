45 get evacuated from Gaza for medical aid

The Health Ministry says several thousand Palestinians in Gaza need medical treatment abroad. Israel has controlled all entry and exit points since capturing Rafah in May

Children at a camp for displaced Palestinians keep warm. Pic/AFP

Palestinian health authorities say 45 patients and wounded people have been evacuated for treatment outside the war-ravaged Gaza Strip. They left the European Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis early on Tuesday and traveled through the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Israel. They will receive treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

The patients are accompanied by over 100 of their relatives, according to the hospital. Among them was a 10-year-old boy, Abdullah Abu Yousef, suffering from kidney failure. The child was accompanied by his sister after the Israeli authorities rejected his mother’s application to join him. Israel says it screens escorts for

security.

