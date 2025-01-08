Breaking News
All hell will break out in Middle East says Donald Trump

All hell will break out in Middle East, says Donald Trump

Updated on: 09 January,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Trump did not elaborate on what actions he might take if the captives are not released by the time he takes office.

All hell will break out in Middle East, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Pic/AFP

All hell will break out in Middle East, says Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump has warned that "all hell will break out in the Middle East" if the hostages being held by Hamas are not released by Inauguration Day, repeating the threat four times. Trump did not elaborate on what actions he might take if the captives are not released by the time he takes office.


Officials say about 100 hostages, including some Americans, who were seized on October 7, 2023, remain captive in Gaza, though they believe many of them may have died in captivity. Trump will be sworn in on January 20 as the 47th President of the US.


