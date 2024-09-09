Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Australia holds largest warfare exercise

Australia holds largest warfare exercise

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Darwin
Agencies |

Top

Constantly growing in size since its introduction in 1993, Exercise Kakadu 2024 will witness more than three thousand personnel in action

Australia holds largest warfare exercise

More than 30 nations will take part in the drills. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Australia holds largest warfare exercise
x
00:00

Defence personnel and artillery of over thirty nations will partake in Australia’s biggest warfare exercise Kakadu. This year’s exercise incorporates warships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft from attending countries.


Constantly growing in size since its introduction in 1993, Exercise Kakadu 2024 will witness more than three thousand personnel in action. Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, AO Royal Australian Navy, greeting the participants said camaraderie will be forged via the activity.



“Kakadu is an important exercise hosted by RAN as it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces. Australia is a maritime nation which like its neighbours, derives prosperity from access to the sea - backed by a strong Navy and ties,” Vice Admiral Hammond said.


“Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for army men to exercise their professionalism in a range of tactical maritime activities. This year the focus would be on interoperability with greater integration of Australia’s international partners in all aspects of the exercise,” he added.

1993
Year Exercise Kakadu was introduced

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK