Australia holds largest warfare exercise

Constantly growing in size since its introduction in 1993, Exercise Kakadu 2024 will witness more than three thousand personnel in action

More than 30 nations will take part in the drills. Pic/X

Defence personnel and artillery of over thirty nations will partake in Australia’s biggest warfare exercise Kakadu. This year’s exercise incorporates warships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft from attending countries.

Constantly growing in size since its introduction in 1993, Exercise Kakadu 2024 will witness more than three thousand personnel in action. Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, AO Royal Australian Navy, greeting the participants said camaraderie will be forged via the activity.

“Kakadu is an important exercise hosted by RAN as it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces. Australia is a maritime nation which like its neighbours, derives prosperity from access to the sea - backed by a strong Navy and ties,” Vice Admiral Hammond said.

“Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for army men to exercise their professionalism in a range of tactical maritime activities. This year the focus would be on interoperability with greater integration of Australia’s international partners in all aspects of the exercise,” he added.

