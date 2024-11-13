Hasina fled to India on August 5 with her close aides and former ministers, ending a 15-year rule

Sheikh Hasina

Listen to this article Bangladesh seeks Interpol help in Hasina arrest x 00:00

A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Tuesday asked the international police organization Interpol to issue a red notice for the arrest of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with the deaths of hundreds of protesters during a mass uprising against her. Hasina fled to India on August 5 with her close aides and former ministers, ending a 15-year rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel Peace laurate Muhammad Yunus took over as the interim leader of the South Asian nation on August 8, and later reconstituted the tribunal that once handled charges of crimes against humanity during the country’s 1971 independence war against Pakistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever