Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > China deploys robot dogs autonomous vehicles for public security in Beijing

China deploys robot dogs, autonomous vehicles for public security in Beijing

Updated on: 11 March,2025 06:44 PM IST  |  Beijing
PTI |

Top

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) has deployed unmanned vehicles and robotic patrol dogs to boost urban security and governance, the BDA said in a recent press release

China deploys robot dogs, autonomous vehicles for public security in Beijing

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
China deploys robot dogs, autonomous vehicles for public security in Beijing
x
00:00

China has deployed its robot dogs and autonomous patrol vehicles in the tech area of Beijing for public security, showcasing its advances made in Artificial Intelligence tools.


The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) has deployed unmanned vehicles and robotic patrol dogs to boost urban security and governance, the BDA said in a recent press release.


Also Read: A Karachi woman dies after contracting a brain-eating amoeba named Naegleria


On Saturday, at Boda Park in BDA, south-eastern Beijing, two grey-and-white "robot dogs" labelled with "Patrol, Publicity, and Prevention," along with a fleet of smart patrol vehicles, captured the attention of onlookers.

The BDA has recently launched a next-generation intelligent patrol system. The system includes 18 Level-4 autonomous vehicles, 15 manned patrol cars, and two industrial-grade robotic dogs.

"Although the applications are still in the early trial stage, they demonstrate Beijing's active exploration in intelligent robots and smart city construction," Chen Jing, vice president of the Technology and Strategy Research Institute, told the Global Times.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

china world news robot International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK