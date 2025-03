China deploys robot dogs, autonomous vehicles for public security in Beijing

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) has deployed unmanned vehicles and robotic patrol dogs to boost urban security and governance, the BDA said in a recent press release

China has deployed its robot dogs and autonomous patrol vehicles in the tech area of Beijing for public security, showcasing its advances made in Artificial Intelligence tools.

On Saturday, at Boda Park in BDA, south-eastern Beijing, two grey-and-white "robot dogs" labelled with "Patrol, Publicity, and Prevention," along with a fleet of smart patrol vehicles, captured the attention of onlookers.

The BDA has recently launched a next-generation intelligent patrol system. The system includes 18 Level-4 autonomous vehicles, 15 manned patrol cars, and two industrial-grade robotic dogs.

"Although the applications are still in the early trial stage, they demonstrate Beijing's active exploration in intelligent robots and smart city construction," Chen Jing, vice president of the Technology and Strategy Research Institute, told the Global Times.

