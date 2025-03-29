Breaking News
Drone reduces time taken to detect wildfires

29 March,2025
Silvanet detects wildfires at the smoldering stage using solar-powered gas sensors connected via a wireless network

Drone reduces time taken to detect wildfires

The AI-based Silvaguard drone system. Pic/AFP

Drone reduces time taken to detect wildfires
Dryard Networks, which specialises in early wildfire detection, says its new, AI-based drone will help speed up the detection, location and monitoring of fires. 


The Silvaguard drone, presented on Thursday in Eberswalde outside of Berlin, can deliver infrared images, among other things, and works in combination with the company’s fire detection system—Silvanet—which is already being used in several countries. 


Silvanet detects wildfires at the smoldering stage using solar-powered gas sensors connected via a wireless network. Each gas sensor can protect an area the size of a football field and be attached to a tree.


