Silvanet detects wildfires at the smoldering stage using solar-powered gas sensors connected via a wireless network

The AI-based Silvaguard drone system. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Drone reduces time taken to detect wildfires x 00:00

Dryard Networks, which specialises in early wildfire detection, says its new, AI-based drone will help speed up the detection, location and monitoring of fires.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Silvaguard drone, presented on Thursday in Eberswalde outside of Berlin, can deliver infrared images, among other things, and works in combination with the company’s fire detection system—Silvanet—which is already being used in several countries.

Silvanet detects wildfires at the smoldering stage using solar-powered gas sensors connected via a wireless network. Each gas sensor can protect an area the size of a football field and be attached to a tree.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever