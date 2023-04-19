Breaking News
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Papua New Guinea

Updated on: 19 April,2023 04:24 PM IST  |  Port Moresby
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 19-04-2023, 14:36:04 IST, Lat: -6.01 and Long: 149.58, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 464km NE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Wednesday

An earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday afternoon, 464 kilometres North East of the Capital, Port Moresby, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 19-04-2023, 14:36:04 IST, Lat: -6.01 and Long: 149.58, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 464km NE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Wednesday.



An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck 464 km North East of Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the NCS tweeted.

The earthquake occurred at 14:36:04 IST and hit at a depth of 50 km, the NCS informed.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

