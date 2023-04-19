"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 19-04-2023, 14:36:04 IST, Lat: -6.01 and Long: 149.58, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 464km NE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Wednesday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Papua New Guinea x 00:00

An earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday afternoon, 464 kilometres North East of the Capital, Port Moresby, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 19-04-2023, 14:36:04 IST, Lat: -6.01 and Long: 149.58, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 464km NE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Wednesday.

Also Read: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Bengkulu

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck 464 km North East of Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the NCS tweeted.

The earthquake occurred at 14:36:04 IST and hit at a depth of 50 km, the NCS informed.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.