Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The quake occurred at 01:12:11 IST.
According to NCS, its depth was registered at 120 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 01:12:11 IST, Lat: 38.24 & Long: 74.31, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS wrote on X.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 01:12:11 IST, Lat: 38.24 & Long: 74.31, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Afghanistan
This is the third earthquake in Afghanistan in a week.
Two earthquakes of magnitude jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The first quake took place at 00:28:52 IST at a depth of 80 km, 126km E of Fayzabad.
Whereas, the second occurred 100km ESE of Fayzabad at 00:55:55 IST. The depth was registered at 100 Km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:28:52 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.95, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 126km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X.
