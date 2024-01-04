Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Kabul (Afghanistan)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.


The quake occurred at 01:12:11 IST.


According to NCS, its depth was registered at 120 km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 01:12:11 IST, Lat: 38.24 & Long: 74.31, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS wrote on X.

This is the third earthquake in Afghanistan in a week.

Two earthquakes of magnitude jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The first quake took place at 00:28:52 IST at a depth of 80 km, 126km E of Fayzabad.

Whereas, the second occurred 100km ESE of Fayzabad at 00:55:55 IST. The depth was registered at 100 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:28:52 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.95, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 126km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X. 

