Pavel Durov was detained Saturday at Le Bourget airport as part of a judicial inquiry opened last month involving 12 alleged criminal violations. They include complicity in selling child sexual abuse material and in drug trafficking, fraud, abetting organised crime transactions and refusing to share information or documents with investigators

A French judge has extended the police custody of Pavel Durov, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of popular messaging app Telegram, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Durov was detained on Saturday at Le Bourget airport as part of a judicial inquiry launched last month involving 12 alleged criminal offences, including complicity in the distribution of child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, fraud, aiding organised crime, and refusing to provide information or documents to investigators when required by law, news agency AP reported.

The Paris prosecutor's office issued a statement noting that Durov's police custody was extended on Monday evening for up to 48 hours. Following this period, authorities must either release or formally charge him, according to an earlier statement from the prosecutor's office.

Durov holds citizenship in Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates, and the Caribbean island nation of St Kitts and Nevis. His detention has sparked outrage among Russian government officials, some of whom have labelled it politically motivated and an example of the West's double standards on freedom of speech. The reaction has drawn attention, particularly from Kremlin critics, as Russian authorities attempted to block Telegram in 2018 but failed, ultimately lifting the ban in 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Monday that Durov's arrest was not politically motivated but rather a part of an independent investigation. Macron posted on X, asserting that France is "deeply committed" to freedom of expression but added, "Freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights."

The UAE Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it was "closely following the case" and had requested that France provide Durov "with all the necessary consular services urgently." Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Paris reported that consular officials were denied access to Durov because French authorities consider his French citizenship as his primary one.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also commented on Durov's arrest, stating, "You saw that France arrested this poor young fellow. Yes, they are that strict," during a meeting with members of new reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian's Cabinet. Khamenei added, "That's because he has violated their governance over the internet."

Telegram, which claims nearly a billion users worldwide, was founded by Durov and his brother after he faced pressure from Russian authorities. In 2013, Durov sold his stake in VKontakte, a popular Russian social networking site he had launched in 2006, after refusing demands from Russian authorities to remove online communities of opposition activists and hand over personal data of users involved in the 2013 Ukrainian uprising.

Telegram remains a significant communication platform, especially in Ukraine, where it is used by both media outlets and officials to disseminate information about the war and deliver missile and air raid alerts. Following Durov's arrest, Telegram issued a statement asserting its compliance with EU laws and emphasising that its moderation is "within industry standards and constantly improving."

Western governments have often criticised Telegram for its lack of content moderation, which experts say makes the platform susceptible to misuse for money laundering, drug trafficking, and sharing material related to the sexual exploitation of minors. In 2022, Germany fined Telegram's operators USD 5 million for failing to establish a lawful method for reporting illegal content or to designate an entity in Germany to receive official communications, both of which are required under German regulations for large online platforms.

