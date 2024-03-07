Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Gaza cease fire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough again
<< Back to Elections 2024

Gaza cease-fire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough again

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Top

Aid groups say nearly impossible to deliver supplies due to the continuous fighting

Gaza cease-fire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough again

Buildings in the Gaza Strip destroyed due to Israeli bombardment

Listen to this article
Gaza cease-fire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough again
x
00:00

Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages failed to achieve a breakthrough on Tuesday, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal. The nearly five months of fighting left much of Gaza in ruins and created a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with many, especially in the devastated northern region, scrambling for food to survive.


A Palestinian woman cuts material to be used for sewing diapers at a workshop in Rafah. Pics/AP
A Palestinian woman cuts material to be used for sewing diapers at a workshop in Rafah. Pics/AP


Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order. The US, Qatar and Egypt have spent weeks trying to broker an agreement in which Hamas would release up to 40 hostages in return for a six-week cease-fire, the release of some Palestinian prisoners and an major influx of aid to the isolated territory.


Two who partook in Oct. 7 attack killed

The Israeli military killed two Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks on Jewish communities near the Gaza border, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday morning. The two were killed in an airstrike on Hamas.

US airdrops more humanitarian aid

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the US for the second time, airdropped humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, The New York Times reported. US Air Force cargo planes, in a joint operation with the Jordanian Air Force.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news cairo hamas gaza strip israel ramadan International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK