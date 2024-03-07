Gaza cease-fire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough again

Aid groups say nearly impossible to deliver supplies due to the continuous fighting

Buildings in the Gaza Strip destroyed due to Israeli bombardment

Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages failed to achieve a breakthrough on Tuesday, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal. The nearly five months of fighting left much of Gaza in ruins and created a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with many, especially in the devastated northern region, scrambling for food to survive.



A Palestinian woman cuts material to be used for sewing diapers at a workshop in Rafah.

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order. The US, Qatar and Egypt have spent weeks trying to broker an agreement in which Hamas would release up to 40 hostages in return for a six-week cease-fire, the release of some Palestinian prisoners and an major influx of aid to the isolated territory.

Two who partook in Oct. 7 attack killed

The Israeli military killed two Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks on Jewish communities near the Gaza border, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday morning. The two were killed in an airstrike on Hamas.

US airdrops more humanitarian aid

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the US for the second time, airdropped humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, The New York Times reported. US Air Force cargo planes, in a joint operation with the Jordanian Air Force.

