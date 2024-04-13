Breaking News
Holocaust survivors to get more funds
Holocaust survivors to get more funds

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

The Fund for Solidarity with Israel (SFI), a one-time emergency fund was opened following an agreement between the German govt, the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors in Israel and the Claims Conference, in recognition of the urgent need for assistance, especially for Holocaust survivors in the south near Gaza.

Negotiations between the German government and the Claims Conference and the Authority for Holocaust Survivors in Israel led to approximately 113,000 Holocaust survivors in Israel receiving a new one-time grant from the Solidarity Fund in the amount of 220 Euros (USD 235).


The Fund for Solidarity with Israel (SFI), a one-time emergency fund was opened following an agreement between the German govt, the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors in Israel and the Claims Conference, in recognition of the urgent need for assistance, especially for Holocaust survivors in the south near Gaza.


