Thwarted terror attack on military post Israel
Thwarted terror attack on military post: Israel

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

After an investigation of the incident, it became clear that she arrived at the post with the intention of carrying out an attack. There were no casualties.

Palestinians mourn over a relative’s body. Pic/AFP

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that on Thursday night a terrorist attack was thwarted when a Palestinian suspect arrived at a military checkpoint outside the town of al Fawar, located near Hebron. The IDF arrested the suspect and found a knife on her. After an investigation of the incident, it became clear that she arrived at the post with the intention of carrying out an attack. There were no casualties.


Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a harshly worded rebuke of Ireland’s new Prime Minister Simon Harris, after Harris failed to mention the October 7 Hamas massacre in his first public speech in which he did refer to the war in Gaza. “Even after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and even after the war crimes of the Hamas, there are those in Ireland who insist on being on the wrong side of history,” said the ministry. In his first speech, Irish Prime Minister Harris refered to the war in Gaza but “forgot” to mention the 133 Israeli abductees.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


israel world news gaza strip hamas International news
