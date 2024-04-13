Thwarted terror attack on military post: Israel

After an investigation of the incident, it became clear that she arrived at the post with the intention of carrying out an attack. There were no casualties.

Palestinians mourn over a relative’s body. Pic/AFP

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that on Thursday night a terrorist attack was thwarted when a Palestinian suspect arrived at a military checkpoint outside the town of al Fawar, located near Hebron. The IDF arrested the suspect and found a knife on her. After an investigation of the incident, it became clear that she arrived at the post with the intention of carrying out an attack. There were no casualties.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a harshly worded rebuke of Ireland’s new Prime Minister Simon Harris, after Harris failed to mention the October 7 Hamas massacre in his first public speech in which he did refer to the war in Gaza. “Even after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and even after the war crimes of the Hamas, there are those in Ireland who insist on being on the wrong side of history,” said the ministry. In his first speech, Irish Prime Minister Harris refered to the war in Gaza but “forgot” to mention the 133 Israeli abductees.

