Indonesians leave homes near erupting volcano, airport closed

Hot molten lava glows at the crater of Mount Ruang as it erupts. Pic/AP

Indonesian authorities closed an airport and residents left homes near an erupting volcano Thursday due to the dangers of spreading ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and the possibility of a tsunami.

Mount Ruang on the northern side of Sulawesi Island had at least five large eruptions Wednesday, causing the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation to issue its highest-level alert, indicating an active eruption. The crater emitted white-gray smoke continuously during the day Thursday, reaching more than 500 metres above the peak.

Eruptions Wednesday evening spewed volcanic ash approximately 70,000 feet into the atmosphere, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre. People have been ordered to stay at least 6 km from the 2,378 foot mountain. More than 11,000 people live in the affected area and were told to leave. At least 800 have done so.

