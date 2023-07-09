Iran executes two for bombing

The attack took place at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz on October 26, 2022

The Shah Cheragh Shrine that was attacked. Pic/PTI

Iranian authorities have executed two men accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a shrine last October which claimed the lives of 13 people and injured over 40 others, state media reported on Saturday. The attack took place at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz on October 26, 2022.

Iran’s Supreme Court had rejected an appeal filed for the two accused, Mohammed Ramez Rashidi and Sayed Naeem Hashemi Qatali, said news reports, that citied the Chief Prosecutor of Fars province.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group had claimed responsibility at the time of the attack. In a statement the group had claimed that one of its members “targeted groups of Sunni refusal infidels inside the shrine with his machine gun, causing the death of tens of them”.

