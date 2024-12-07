Breaking News
Iran launches domestically designed space tug

Updated on: 07 December,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Tehran
Agencies |

The Saman-1 system has been created to place satellites in higher orbits, lowering costs and removing the need for large launch vehicles with high fuel consumption

Iran launches domestically designed space tug

Iran’s two-stage Simorgh satellite carrier launched from a platform at the Imam Khomeini spaceport in the city of Semnan. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Iran launches domestically designed space tug
Iran has launched a space tug domestically designed and manufactured by Iranian experts and technicians into space aboard a homegrown satellite launch vehicle (SLV), as per media reports.


The Saman-1, along with a CubeSat and a research payload, was sent into space using a Simorgh launcher from the Imam Khomeini Space Launch Terminal on Friday. With an apogee of 410 km and a perigee of 300 km, the payloads were placed in an orbit around the Earth. The Saman-1 system has been created to place satellites in higher orbits, lowering costs and removing the need for large launch vehicles with high fuel consumption. The space tug was test-launched in 2022.


Speaking about the system, Iran’s space agency chief Hassan Salaryieh said that the system “means a quicker and smoother process of obtaining the orbital point synchronized with the Earth once a satellite elevates its orbital height from the geostationary orbit to the operational one”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

