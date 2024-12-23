A strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City killed at least eight people, including three children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

People search for survivors after an Israeli attack. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israeli air strikes across Gaza Strip kill at least 20 x 00:00

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday killed at least 20 people, including five children, Palestinian medical officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City killed at least eight people, including three children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

A strike on a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah late on Saturday killed at least eight people, including three women and two children, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. A man and his wife were killed in a strike in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday, just after midnight, according to the nearby Nasser Hospital. A strike on a car in Gaza City killed two people, according to the Health Ministry.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on those strikes.

Vatican envoy celebrates Mass with Christians

Israeli authorities allowed Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, to enter Gaza and celebrate a pre-Christmas Mass with members of the territory’s small Christian community. Worshippers gathered in the Holy Family Church in Gaza City as Pizzaballa and other clergy celebrated Mass. A Christmas tree decorated with lights and golden ornaments market the occassion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever