Israel's security cabinet okays Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage deal

Updated on: 18 January,2025 06:32 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Hamas said in a statement on Friday that disputes have been resolved, a day after the group affirmed in a statement its commitment to the full terms of the accord.

People search for survivors after an Israeli attack. Pic/AFP

Israel's restricted security cabinet voted on Friday in favour of the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced in a statement. The office noted that the full cabinet is expected to convene later Friday for final approval of the agreement, which Qatar first announced on Wednesday. Israel's acceptance of the agreement would become official only after the full cabinet vote.


Ministers of the security cabinet voted in favor of the deal "after examining all the political, security, and humanitarian aspects, and understanding that the proposed deal supports achieving the objectives of the war," according to the statement. The ministers were originally scheduled to vote on the deal on Thursday, but the meeting was delayed, with Netanyahu blaming Hamas for raising last-minute obstacles about the terms of the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the names of the Palestinian prisoners who would be released.


Hamas said in a statement on Friday that disputes have been resolved, a day after the group affirmed in a statement its commitment to the full terms of the accord. The vote came amid concerns that the implementation of the deal would be postponed following objections by far-right partners in Netanyahu's coalition government.


Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, two far-right ministers, voted against the agreement in the security cabinet, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported. The two ministers demanded a government commitment to resume fighting in Gaza once the first phase of the deal, in which Hamas would release 33 Israeli hostages, is completed.

On Thursday, they announced their intention to quit the coalition unless their demands were met, which would leave Netanyahu without a parliamentary majority. According to the mediators, which include Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the agreement consists of three phases towards a "permanent ceasefire between the parties."

The ceasefire is expected to go into effect on Sunday, marking the start of the first phase. Fighting will be halted for six weeks, during which Hamas will release 33 hostages, including all women, children, and men over the age of 50. Israel will withdraw its forces from populated areas in Gaza, and more aid will follow into the enclave.

In return, Israel will release between 990 and 1,650 Palestinians detained in its jails, including all Palestinian women and children under 19, by the end of the first phase, Xinhua news agency reported. According to a separate statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office, Hamas is expected to release three Israeli women on Sunday.

The Israeli military continued airstrikes in Gaza despite the announcement of the deal. According to the Civil Defense Authority in Gaza, at least 103 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks after the Gaza ceasefire announcement.

