Kamala Harris: Intend to 'earn and win' Democratic presidential nomination

US Vice President Kamala Harris

Stating that she is "honoured" to have President Joe Biden's endorsement, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that she "intends to earn and win" the Democratic Party's nomination for the November presidential polls.

Earlier in the day, after announcing his decision to not seek re-election, Biden endorsed Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a statement, Kamala Harris stated, "I am honoured to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party-and unite our nation--to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," she added.

She expressed gratitude to Biden for his "extraordinary leadership" as US President and his decades of service to the country.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office," Kamala Harris stated.

Harris called it a "profound honour" to serve as Biden's Vice President and thanked him and his entire family. She recalled that she first came to know about Joe Biden through his son Beau Biden.

"It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad," she said.

"The kind of father-and the kind of man-he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people. With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she added.

Her statement comes after Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He said that he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail.

In a letter posted on X, Biden stated, "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Stressing that it had been a "greatest honour" of his life to serve as US President. Biden said, "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President."

He expressed gratitude to US Vice President Kamala Harris for being an "extraordinary partner" for him. He even thanked people who worked for his re-election.

He said, "For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas. His announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 27.

