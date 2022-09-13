Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > News > World News > Article > King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother

King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother

Updated on: 13 September,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions, to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all”

King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother

King Charles III attends the presentation of addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, London Monday. Pic/AFP


King Charles told parliament on Monday he was “resolved faithfully to follow” the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, addressing lawmakers and peers in what he described as the “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”. At a ceremony in Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, Charles used his address to the upper and lower houses of parliament to pay tribute to his mother and to pledge to uphold the principle of constitutional government. 


“While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion,” he told the assembled lawmakers and peers. “She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.” 

Also Read: Charles notes 'heavy responsibilities' in accession declaration 


“As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all Princes living’.” The queen died at home on Sunday on Thursday, triggering a period of national mourning.. In the ceremony at Westminster Hall, when the speakers of the House of Lords and House of Commons offered their sympathies to the new king, Charles also paid tribute to parliament as “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions, to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.”

A minute of silence

Britain will on Sept. 18 hold a national moment of reflection – a one minute silence – following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week, PM Liz Truss’s spokesman said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think people should be allowed to play Garba every night till 12 o`clock during Navratri festival?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
queen elizabeth ii london world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK