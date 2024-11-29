Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Massive Russian attack targets energy infra across Ukraine

Massive Russian attack targets energy infra across Ukraine

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Second major attack within a fortnight leaves millions of people without power

Massive Russian attack targets energy infra across Ukraine

The symbolic ‘cemetery of destroyed civilian cars’ in Irpin, near Kyiv. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Massive Russian attack targets energy infra across Ukraine
x
00:00

Russia conducted a “massive” attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Thursday, firing nearly 200 missiles and drones and leaving more than a million households without power, Ukrainian officials said. Russia’s second major aerial attack on Ukraine’s power grid in less than two weeks amplified fears that the Kremlin aims to cripple the country’s power generation capacity before winter.


“Attacks on energy facilities are happening all over Ukraine,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a post on Facebook. He added that emergency power outages were implemented nationwide. In some regions, Kalibr cruise missiles with cluster munitions smashed into civilian targets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, calling it “an insidious escalation”. Cluster munitions release numerous small bombs over a wide area, making them dangerous to civilians both during and after an attack.


Ukrainian officials have warned recently that Russia was stockpiling cruise and ballistic missiles, presumably for another pre-winter aerial campaign against Ukraine’s power grid. Ukrainian officials have in the past accused Russia of “weaponising winter” using similar strategies.


White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-yr-olds

President Joe Biden’s administration is urging Ukraine to quickly increase the size of its military by drafting more troops and revamping its mobilization laws to allow for the conscription of those as young as 18. A senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday that the outgoing Democratic administration wants Ukraine to lower the mobilisation age to 18 from the current age of 25 to expand the pool of fighting-age men.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia ukraine International news world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK