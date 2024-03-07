Missing SA child ‘sold’ for 20,000 ZAR

Little Joshlin vanished from her home on February 19

Joshlin Smith was last seen on February 19. Pic/AP

Joshlin Smith was last seen on February 19.

Highly placed sources on Tuesday said that police have arrested two suspects who allegedly sold missing Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay for 20 000 South African Rand (ZAR). While the six-year-old girl has still not been found 15 days after she went missing, an impeccable source has confirmed to the Daily Voice that two arrests were made on Tuesday, with another arrest “imminent”. Little Joshlin vanished from her home on February 19.

