Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Missing SA child sold for 20000 ZAR
<< Back to Elections 2024

Missing SA child ‘sold’ for 20,000 ZAR

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Cape Town
Agencies |

Top

Little Joshlin vanished from her home on February 19

Missing SA child ‘sold’ for 20,000 ZAR

Joshlin Smith was last seen on February 19. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Missing SA child ‘sold’ for 20,000 ZAR
x
00:00

Highly placed sources on Tuesday said that police have arrested two suspects who allegedly sold missing Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay for 20 000 South African Rand (ZAR). While the six-year-old girl has still not been found 15 days after she went missing, an impeccable source has confirmed to the Daily Voice that two arrests were made on Tuesday, with another arrest “imminent”. Little Joshlin vanished from her home on February 19.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news cape town south africa International news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK