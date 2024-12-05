Opposition parties have rejected the election outcome and vowed to challenge the results in court

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is seen casting her ballot in November. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Namibia elects VP as country’s 1st female prez x 00:00

Namibian Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been elected as the country’s first female president. The 72-year-old secured 57 per cent of the vote, according to the official results on Tuesday. Opposition parties have rejected the election outcome and vowed to challenge the results in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever