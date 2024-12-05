Breaking News
Namibia elects VP as country’s 1st female prez

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Windhoek
Agencies |

Opposition parties have rejected the election outcome and vowed to challenge the results in court

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is seen casting her ballot in November. Pic/AFP

Namibian Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been elected as the country’s first female president. The 72-year-old secured 57 per cent of the vote, according to the official results on Tuesday.  Opposition parties have rejected the election outcome and vowed to challenge the results in court.


