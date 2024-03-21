Breaking News
New deal to support Ukraine protect EU farmers
New deal to support Ukraine, protect EU farmers

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Brussels
Agencies |

Under the deal struck in the early hours of Wednesday, the EU would renew its temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the bloc, first granted in 2022 to support Ukraine fight against Russia.

EU farmers with their tractors protest in northern Greece. File pic/AP

European Union lawmakers agreed Wednesday to renew Ukraine’s import rates, which have been in place since shortly after Russia invaded, while adding protective measures for agricultural products such as grain and honey to address the concerns of farmers across the 27-nation bloc.Farmers angry at red tape and competition from cheap imports from select countries have been vehemently protesting in recent weeks across the bloc.


Under the deal struck in the early hours of Wednesday, the EU would renew its temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the bloc, first granted in 2022 to support Ukraine fight against Russia.


However, it comes with a safeguard that will force the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, “to reintroduce tariff-rate quotas if imports of poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats and honey” surpass the average volumes imported in 2022 and 2023.


