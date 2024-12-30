Pakistan: Gwadar airport launch date delayed indefinitely

The NGIA, a major infrastructure project funded by China at a cost of USD 250 million, is designed to accommodate large aircraft such as the Airbus A380

New Gwadar International Airport

The inauguration of the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has been delayed for the third time due to ongoing security concerns in the region. Set to begin operations on January 1, 2025, the airport, which is a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will now remain closed indefinitely, the Balochistan Post reported. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has also cancelled its first commercial flight, which was set to coincide with the opening.

The NGIA, a major infrastructure project funded by China at a cost of USD 250 million, is designed to accommodate large aircraft such as the Airbus A380. The airport’s original opening date of August 14, 2024, was planned to coincide with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations but was postponed due to protests organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

The second delay followed a series of deadly attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which targeted key CPEC-related infrastructure, including highways, railway bridges, and mineral transport vehicles, as reported by The Balochistan Post. This latest delay highlights the growing security risks posed by Baloch separatist groups that oppose Chinese investments in the region.

