‘Pakistan killed 46 in Afghanistan’

Security personnel at the Torkham border crossing. File Pic/AFP

Pakistan’s airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan killed 46 people, mostly women and children, a Taliban government official said on Wednesday. Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan government, said that six people were also wounded in the Paktika province bordering Pakistan.

This comes a day after Pakistani security officials said that Tuesday’s operation was to dismantle a training facility and kill insurgents in the province of Paktika in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, in a statement, Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed that 50 people, including 27 women and children, have died in the strikes.

Residents in the area told an Associated Press reporter over the phone that at least 13 people were left dead, adding that the death toll could be higher. They also said the wounded were transported to a local hospital. The Pakistani military said 13 insurgents were killed in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan.

