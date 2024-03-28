Pakistan to test DNA of suicide bomber who killed Chinese

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Peshawar
Agencies |

Pakistani officials said they shared the latest investigation developments with their Chinese counterparts

The vehicle carrying the Chinese nationals plunged into a deep ravine after the attack. Pic/AP

Pakistani authorities will perform DNA testing on the remains of the suicide bomber who rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle in the country’s northwest, killing five Chinese nationals and their local driver, officials said Wednesday.


The attack occurred in Shangla, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where thousands of Chinese nationals work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which includes a multitude of megaprojects such as road construction, power plants and agriculture. The CPEC is a lifeline for Pakistan’s cash-strapped government, currently facing one of its worst economic crises.


The five were engineers and laborers heading Tuesday to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan, where they worked. Their remains were transported to the capital, Islamabad, local police official Altaf Khan said, adding that the deceased had a police escort when the attack happened.


Pakistani officials said they shared the latest investigation developments with their Chinese counterparts.

 China is expected to send its own experts Wednesday to the attack site to conduct an independent investigation while collaborating with Pakistani authorities.

