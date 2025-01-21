Royal feud with tabloids

News Group has settled over 1,300 other claims so far.

Prince Harry leaves court. File pic

The sequel to Prince Harry vs the British tabloids is to begin on Tuesday in a high-stakes trial pitting him against Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers that could cost the media mogul millions even if he wins.

Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles III, and one other claimant remain alone among hundreds who have settled lawsuits against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, over allegations their phones were hacked and investigators unlawfully snooped on their lives.

