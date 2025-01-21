Breaking News
Royal feud with tabloids

Updated on: 22 January,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

Top

News Group has settled over 1,300 other claims so far.

Prince Harry leaves court. File pic

The sequel to Prince Harry vs the British tabloids is to begin on Tuesday in a high-stakes trial pitting him against Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers that could cost the media mogul millions even if he wins.


Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles III, and one other claimant remain alone among hundreds who have settled lawsuits against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, over allegations their phones were hacked and investigators unlawfully snooped on their lives. 


News Group has settled over 1,300 other claims so far.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

