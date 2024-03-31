The RSF was accused of obstructing humanitarian convoys along the Al-Dabba-Mellit-El Fasher route by deploying forces near the city of Mellit to confiscate supplies

Sudan’s rival military factions have been at war since last April. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article RSF forces block aid to Sudan x 00:00

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has alleged that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had blocked several United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) trucks carrying humanitarian aid en route to El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State.

The Ministry claimed the RSF intercepted the trucks that were dispatched to address the food and health crisis in displacement camps, particularly targeting malnutrition among children. The RSF was accused of obstructing humanitarian convoys along the Al-Dabba-Mellit-El Fasher route by deploying forces near the city of Mellit to confiscate supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development follows the Sudanese Foreign Ministry’s recent notification to the UN, confirming the government’s consent for the use of the Al-Tina crossing with Chad and the Port Sudan-Atbara-Mellit-El Fasher route for aid transport.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever