Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > RSF forces block aid to Sudan
<< Back to Elections 2024

RSF forces block aid to Sudan

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Sudan
Agencies |

Top

The RSF was accused of obstructing humanitarian convoys along the Al-Dabba-Mellit-El Fasher route by deploying forces near the city of Mellit to confiscate supplies

RSF forces block aid to Sudan

Sudan’s rival military factions have been at war since last April. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
RSF forces block aid to Sudan
x
00:00

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has alleged that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had blocked several United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) trucks carrying humanitarian aid en route to El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State.


The Ministry claimed the RSF intercepted the trucks that were dispatched to address the food and health crisis in displacement camps, particularly targeting malnutrition among children. The RSF was accused of obstructing humanitarian convoys along the Al-Dabba-Mellit-El Fasher route by deploying forces near the city of Mellit to confiscate supplies.


This development follows the Sudanese Foreign Ministry’s recent notification to the UN, confirming the government’s consent for the use of the Al-Tina crossing with Chad and the Port Sudan-Atbara-Mellit-El Fasher route for aid transport. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news Sudan unicef united nations International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK