Russia’s war in Ukraine: 500 days of destruction

Updated on: 08 July,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to reach the 500-day mark this weekend, a grim milestone for a conflict that rages with no end in sight.

Russia's war in Ukraine: 500 days of destruction

Orphaned kids at a nursery in Ukraine. Pics/AP

Russia’s war in Ukraine: 500 days of destruction
Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to reach the 500-day mark this weekend, a grim milestone for a conflict that rages with no end in sight. While the fighting has fallen largely into a stalemate—there has been no significant movement in battle lines control in months—the war continues to take a heavy toll on the lives and livelihoods of lakhs of people. The stakes are only getting higher.


Volunteer military medics tie the knot in the Donetsk regionVolunteer military medics tie the knot in the Donetsk region


A soldier takes a breakA soldier takes a break


People take cover under a bridge near KyivPeople take cover under a bridge near Kyiv

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in KyivA woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Kyiv

A mass grave in Ukraine

Yehor, 7, ‘stands guard’ with his wooden toy rifle. Pics/AP

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news russia ukraine news

