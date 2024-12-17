Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea Standoff over court that would determine Yoons fate

South Korea: Standoff over court that would determine Yoon’s fate

Updated on: 18 December,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

If Yoon is dismissed, a national election must be held within two months

Protesters hold placards reading ‘Arrest Insurrectionist Yoon Suk Yeol!’ near the presidential residence in Seoul. PIC/AFP

South Korea’s acting leader—Prime Minister Han Duck-soo—vowed on Tuesday to convey to the world that things are back to normal following parliament’s impeachment of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, as rival parties squabble over the appointments of justices who will determine his fate.


The opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Yoon last Saturday over his short-lived December 3 martial law imposition, suspending Yoon’s presidential powers until the Constitutional Court determines whether he can continue in office.


If Yoon is dismissed, a national election must be held within two months. To formally end Yoon’s presidency, the nine-member court panel needs support from at least six justices. But since three seats remain vacant following retirements, a unanimous decision in favour of Yoon’s impeachment is required to oust him.


The court can rule on Yoon’s case with only the current six justices. But the opposition Democratic Party, which led the impeachment efforts against Yoon, said it will expedite restoring the justices to promote fairness.

south korea world news International news Seoul news

