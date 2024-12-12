Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges

South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges

Updated on: 12 December,2024 11:35 AM IST  |  Seoul
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yoon Suk Yeol's televised statement came hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submitted a new impeachment motion against Yoon

South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges
x
00:00

South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol defended his martial law decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges Thursday, rejecting the opposition-led impeachment attempts against him and investigations into last week's move, reported news agency Associated Press.


Yoon Suk Yeol's televised statement came hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submitted a new impeachment motion against Yoon. The opposition party plans to put the motion on a floor vote this Saturday.


Its earlier attempt to impeach Yoon fell through last Saturday, with ruling party lawmakers boycotting a vote at the National Assembly.


Yoon's December 3 martial law decree has generated political chaos and protests calling for his ouster.

"I will fight to the end, to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralysing the country's government and disrupting the nation's constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea," Yoon said, reported Associated Press.

Yoon said his martial law introduction was meant to defend the county's liberal democracy and constitutional order in the face of the liberal opposition party, which he says has paralysed state affairs and threatened the constitution, reported Associated Press.

Yoon said his martial law decree was an act of governance that cannot be the subject of investigations and doesn't amount to rebellion.

"The opposition is now doing a knife dance of chaos, claiming that the declaration of martial law constitutes to an act of rebellion. But was it really," Yoon said, reported Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Yoon's office resisted a police attempt to search the compound.

The main focus of the investigation is finding whether Yoon and other top military and government officials involved in imposing martial law committed rebellion. A conviction for rebellion carries a maximum penalty of death.

Earlier this week, Yoon's former defence minister was arrested on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power. He became the first person formally arrested over the martial law decree.

Kim, one of Yoon's close associates, has been accused of recommending martial law to Yoon and sending troops to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from voting on it. Enough lawmakers eventually managed to enter a parliament chamber and they unanimously rejected Yoon's decree, forcing the Cabinet to lift it before daybreak on December 4.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK