Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Special counsel Jack Smith reviews potential charges against Trump after election win

Special counsel Jack Smith reviews potential charges against Trump after election win

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Special counsel Jack Smith is reviewing potential charges against Donald Trump following his election victory, according to a person familiar with Smith’s plans. The source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, requested anonymity when discussing the issue with The Associated Press.

Special counsel Jack Smith reviews potential charges against Trump after election win

Donald Trump and Jack Smith. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Special counsel Jack Smith reviews potential charges against Trump after election win
x
00:00

Special counsel Jack Smith is evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against Donald Trump before he takes office in light of longstanding Justice Department protocol that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.


Smith charged Trump last year with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But Trump’s election defeat of Kamala Harris means that he can no longer face prosecution in accordance with a decades-old Justice Department legal opinion.


The person familiar with Smith’s plans was not authorised to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK