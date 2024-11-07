Special counsel Jack Smith is reviewing potential charges against Donald Trump following his election victory, according to a person familiar with Smith’s plans. The source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, requested anonymity when discussing the issue with The Associated Press.

Donald Trump and Jack Smith. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Special counsel Jack Smith reviews potential charges against Trump after election win x 00:00

Special counsel Jack Smith is evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against Donald Trump before he takes office in light of longstanding Justice Department protocol that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith charged Trump last year with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But Trump’s election defeat of Kamala Harris means that he can no longer face prosecution in accordance with a decades-old Justice Department legal opinion.

The person familiar with Smith’s plans was not authorised to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever