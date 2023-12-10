Why a 36-year-old woman picked health over clothes

Georgette Culley tried spending a week without clothes to see whether it impacted her health. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Strip to be fit x 00:00

Georgette Culley, 36, spent a week in her birthday suit and wore a Fitbit to see the impact as she carried out everyday tasks. She says: “I’ve always been healthy and my resting heart rate is 65 beats per minute (a normal rate should be between 60 to 100 bpm). Generally, a lower heart rate at rest means better heart health and fitness. However, getting your heart to beat faster while you are exercising is important as it moves oxygen and blood to your muscles more efficiently, which burns more calories and helps lower cholesterol. I work out four times a week and enjoy a balanced diet. So, I was interested to see how my health might improve when I carried out everyday tasks without clothing. Can it really make a difference?”

Over the course of the week, Culley carried out various activities like cooking, shopping for groceries and yoga to see if it made a difference. She concluded that she not only slept better but also looked better because of a growth hormone that is released when the body temperature drops, to regenerate your body and make you look fresher.

“As I live in a semi-detached house which is a bit overlooked, I was a worried that a neighbour may see me—the local vicar lives next door and I didn’t want to give him a fright,” she recounted.

“At the end of the week, my skin was glowing and I felt less stressed. I felt sexier, too. What’s more, you look better naked, research shows, as when your body temperature drops, a growth hormone is released which helps you look fresher.”

A natural feast

Woman eats roadkill to survive ‘organically’

An Oregon woman is making waves online after claiming that she lives outside 24/7 and even eats roadkill because she doesn’t want animals to die in vain. “I’m really good at knowing when an animal is fresh,” Manders Barnett, 32, says of her literal roadside dining experience. She claims that coyote and deer are generally the safest varieties.



PIC/YOUTUBE

And while Barnett doesn’t necessarily delight in her unusual diet, she says she’d rather eat it than let the death be in vain. In fact, if fresh, she won’t let any part of one of the interstate dining options go to waste. “I use all parts of the deer,” she claimed. “I take the bones to make tools and tan hides to make clothes and bags.” She began her nomadic saga in July 2019 after she met a guy who had been travelling on horseback for six years.

Porky pursuit

This was not your boar-dinary police chase. A pig named Albert Einswine escaped from a New Jersey farm and led cops on a wild chase before they were able to “apprehend” the pesky porker. The slippery hog got loose from a local pig farm in Deptford Township on Tuesday and evaded arrest as long as he could. Videos posted online by the Deptford Township Police Department show officers trying in vain to lasso Albert.

Chill out, Grams



PIC/INSTAGRAM

A 96-year-old Iowa woman went viral on social media for reciting a racy “street slogan” for a centuries-old evaporated milk product. Holding up a can of Carnation Milk, Helen Ernst rattled off the crude jingle for her daughter, which received 17 million views. “Carnation Milk, the best in the land. Comes in a tin with a red and white band,” Ernst chanted. “No t–s to pull, no hay to pitch, just punch two holes in the son of a b—h.”

Dumped for a dump

In a viral TikTok video, user Jess Jacobson said she put an end to her relationship after her boyfriend refused to get her toilet paper. When she thinks of her future self stranded on the toilet, he’s not the person she wants to ask for help, apparently.

Sushi with a slap

A Japanese bar has come under fire for offering patrons the rather controversial service of being slapped on their faces. The Shachihoko-ya bar in Nagoya served its snacks with a hearty side of slaps delivered by its female staff. The bizarre service is said to have revitalised the establishment’s business.

Kung-fu-Kangaroo

An escaped kangaroo which spent four days on the loose in Canada has finally been captured—but not before punching a police officer in the face. The four-year-old female marsupial went missing on Thursday while making the 15-hour transit from Ontario to a zoo in Quebec. The officers caught up with the kangaroo on Monday.