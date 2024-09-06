Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Telegram founder says arrest misguided

Telegram founder says arrest ‘misguided’

Updated on: 07 September,2024 09:43 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

The Russian-born Durov was arrested in France last week and was charged for allegedly allowing criminal activity on the messaging app

Telegram founder says arrest ‘misguided’

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. File pic/AFP

Telegram founder says arrest ‘misguided’
In his first statement following his arrest in France, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, 39, on Friday stated that it was a “misguided approach” to hold him personally responsible for the spread of illicit content on the social media platform.


The Russian-born Durov was arrested in France last week and was charged for allegedly allowing criminal activity on the messaging app. On Friday, Durov took to his Telegram channel to post that “he is still trying to understand what happened in France.” Durov said the French authorities should have first approached his companies with their complaints instead of arresting him over the matter. The billionaire has been charged with crimes on Telegram included the spread of child porn.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


