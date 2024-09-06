Telegram founder says arrest ‘misguided’

The Russian-born Durov was arrested in France last week and was charged for allegedly allowing criminal activity on the messaging app

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. File pic/AFP

In his first statement following his arrest in France, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, 39, on Friday stated that it was a “misguided approach” to hold him personally responsible for the spread of illicit content on the social media platform.

The Russian-born Durov was arrested in France last week and was charged for allegedly allowing criminal activity on the messaging app. On Friday, Durov took to his Telegram channel to post that “he is still trying to understand what happened in France.” Durov said the French authorities should have first approached his companies with their complaints instead of arresting him over the matter. The billionaire has been charged with crimes on Telegram included the spread of child porn.

