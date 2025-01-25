Tensions rise in South China Sea

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Miami
The Chinese coast guard ships approached two larger vessels, which manoeuvred to avoid a collision, and a navy helicopter flew low over two smaller boats deployed by the ship

China Coast Guard officers during a marine scientific survey. Pic/PTI

Chinese coast guard ships and a Chinese navy helicopter harassed a group of Philippine fisheries vessels conducting a scientific survey in a hotly disputed area of the South China Sea, forcing them to cancel the operation, the Philippine coast guard said on Saturday. 


The incident took place near Sandy Cay, three small uninhabited sandbars flanked by an artificial island base of Chinese forces and a Philippines-occupied island in the Spratlys archipelago, the coast guard said.


The Chinese coast guard ships approached two larger vessels, which manoeuvred to avoid a collision, and a navy helicopter flew low over two smaller boats deployed by the ship.


Videos released by the Philippine coast guard show a Chinese coast guard ship sailing very close to a vessel officials identified as belonging to the Philippines. Another video shows a Chinese military helicopter hovering low over the rough seas near the vessel.

