Trump Jr arrives in Greenland with message from dad

US businessman Donald Trump Jr. after arriving in Nuuk, Greenland, on a private visit. Pic/AFP

President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large US military base, heightening speculation that the incoming US administration could seek to acquire it.

The president-elect later told a news conference he wouldn’t rule out using military force or economic coercion to take control of Greenland, saying that “we need it for national security”. He said Denmark should give up its control of Greenland or it would face high tariffs and suggested people of Greenland could vote for independence or to become the part of the US.

In a statement, Greenland’s government said Donald Trump Jr.’s visit was taking place “as a private individual” and not as an official visit, and Greenlandic representatives would not meet with him.

Why is Greenland coveted?

Think of Greenland as an open refrigerator door or thermostat for a warming world, and it’s in a region that is warming four times faster than the rest of the globe. Locked inside are valuable rare earth minerals needed for telecommunications, as well as uranium, billions of untapped barrels of oil and a vast supply of natural gas that used to be inaccessible but is becoming less so.

Many of the same minerals are currently being supplied mostly by China, so other countries such as the US are interested, Dabelko said. Three years ago, the Denmark government suspended oil development offshore from the territory of 57,000 people.

Panama Canal, Canada bid

Trump has also hinted at military force to take control of the Panama Canal and “economic force” to acquire Canada, CNN reported. Since his election, Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in gaining control of the Panama Canal.

However, when asked whether he would also use the military to acquire Canada, he responded, “No, economic force.” Trump, in his recent social media posts, has said that Canada should become the 51st state of the US. He even used Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s stepping down as PM and Liberal Party leader to reiterate his stance that Canada becomes the 51st state of the US.

Further, Trump said that he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America “which has a beautiful ring and is appropriate.”

