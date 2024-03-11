Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road Inauguration: SoBo skyline changes, a 1st in a 100 years
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Turkey detains 33 accused of plotting attacks
<< Back to Elections 2024

Turkey detains 33 accused of plotting attacks

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Istanbul
Agencies |

Top

“We will not tolerate any terrorists. We will continue our fight uninterruptedly with the superior efforts of our security forces,” Yerlikaya said.

Turkey detains 33 accused of plotting attacks

The group was also linked to the Ankara peace rally blasts in 2015. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
Turkey detains 33 accused of plotting attacks
x
00:00

Turkish police detained 33 people suspected of ties to the Islamic State group who were allegedly preparing attacks ahead of the country’s local elections later this month, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday.


The suspects were “preparing and searching for action before the upcoming local elections,” he posted on X. Nationwide elections are due to be held on March 31. Counter-terrorism police in Sakarya in northwest Turkey recovered weapons, cash and “organisational documents” during raids. “We will not tolerate any terrorists. We will continue our fight uninterruptedly with the superior efforts of our security forces,” Yerlikaya said.


The network was providing personnel for war zones and financial support for IS while operating from illegal mosques and religious schools, he said. The group was also tied to the country’s deadliest attack, in which more than 100 were killed at a peace rally in Ankara in October 2015.  Turkey has suffered numerous attacks linked to IS over the last 10 years, including a gun attack on a church in Istanbul in January that left one man dead.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news turkey istanbul news International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK