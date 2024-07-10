UN chief meets Pak PM over Afghan refugee situation

Pakistan has long hosted an estimated 1.7 million Afghans, most of whom fled during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation.

UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi with Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Pic/AP

The head of the UN refugee agency met the Pakistani prime minister Tuesday to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees living in uncertainty since Islamabad began a persistent anti-migrant crackdown last year.

More than half a million others escaped Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021, with thousands waiting in Pakistan for resettlement in the US and elsewhere.

