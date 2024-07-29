Five persons were hospitalised for very minor injuries. Throughout the night, some were driven to the hospital in private cars, while others were transported by ambulance.

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article US: Shootout at New York park leaves 1 dead, 6 injured x 00:00

A shooting occurred at a huge gathering in Rochester, New York, on Sunday evening, killing one person and injuring six others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Police Department Captain Greg Bello confirmed that police arrived at Maplewood Park at approximately 6:20 pm after receiving reports of rounds fired during a large gathering, stated an ANI report.

According to the news agency report, upon arrival, officers discovered that many victims had been shot. The deceased was identified as an adult in their twenties.

According to Rochester First, officers arrived at the park on Bridge View Drive to discover many victims with gunshot wounds and a big throng fleeing the scene, the report added.

Five persons were hospitalised for very minor injuries. Throughout the night, some were driven to the hospital in private cars, while others were transported by ambulance.

Meanwhile, another Associated Press report stated that several police agencies responded to the shooting including Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. The report stated that Rochester Police had also confirmed that the shooting happened as a party was underway.

Bello, speaking to the media, said, "At this point, we don't know how many people were shooting. We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can."

The police, per the AP report, said that no suspects were in custody, police said.

Police encouraged anybody with video of the incident to report it to Major Crimes, contact Crime Stoppers, or phone 311 or 911 with any information.

Recently, a shooter attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump; he has been named as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Cooks, according to a New York Post report.

Cooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired rounds, one of which brushed Trump in the ear during an outdoor rally in Butler. According to the New York Post, Thomas Matthew Cooks was planted on the roof of a manufacturing factory more than 130 yards from the stage at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

The US Secret Service snipers shot him, and an AR-style rifle was later found. Bethel Park is a hamlet around 40 miles south of Butler, where Trump conducted his rally. Crooks' motivation for firing on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is unclear.