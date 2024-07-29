Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > US Shootout at New York park leaves 1 dead 6 injured

US: Shootout at New York park leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:49 AM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Five persons were hospitalised for very minor injuries. Throughout the night, some were driven to the hospital in private cars, while others were transported by ambulance.

US: Shootout at New York park leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
US: Shootout at New York park leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
x
00:00

A shooting occurred at a huge gathering in Rochester, New York, on Sunday evening, killing one person and injuring six others.


Rochester Police Department Captain Greg Bello confirmed that police arrived at Maplewood Park at approximately 6:20 pm after receiving reports of rounds fired during a large gathering, stated an ANI report. 



According to the news agency report, upon arrival, officers discovered that many victims had been shot. The deceased was identified as an adult in their twenties.


According to Rochester First, officers arrived at the park on Bridge View Drive to discover many victims with gunshot wounds and a big throng fleeing the scene, the report added. 

Five persons were hospitalised for very minor injuries. Throughout the night, some were driven to the hospital in private cars, while others were transported by ambulance.

Meanwhile, another Associated Press report stated that several police agencies responded to the shooting including Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. The report stated that Rochester Police had also confirmed that the shooting happened as a party was underway. 

Bello, speaking to the media, said, "At this point, we don't know how many people were shooting. We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can."

The police, per the AP report, said that no suspects were in custody, police said.

Police encouraged anybody with video of the incident to report it to Major Crimes, contact Crime Stoppers, or phone 311 or 911 with any information.

Recently, a shooter attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump; he has been named as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Cooks, according to a New York Post report.

Cooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired rounds, one of which brushed Trump in the ear during an outdoor rally in Butler. According to the New York Post, Thomas Matthew Cooks was planted on the roof of a manufacturing factory more than 130 yards from the stage at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

The US Secret Service snipers shot him, and an AR-style rifle was later found. Bethel Park is a hamlet around 40 miles south of Butler, where Trump conducted his rally. Crooks' motivation for firing on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is unclear.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new york new york city united states of america world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK