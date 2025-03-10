X users report series of outages: Downdetector

The outage peaked at 3 pm with 2,612 users reporting issues, followed by another spike between 6 pm and 7:30 pm, affecting 1,312 users

Representational Image

A significant outage hit X, a social media platform owned by Elon Musk, with thousands of users worldwide reporting issues, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages.

The outage peaked at 3 pm with 2,612 users reporting issues, followed by another spike between 6 pm and 7:30 pm, affecting 1,312 users. As of the latest update, the platform remains unstable.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Users took to Downdetector to express their frustration, with one user suggesting that Musk should "fire himself" due to his handling of the platform. Another user from India reported that the platform was not working in the country.

One individual wrote on the Downdetector site, "Musk need to fire himself. Terrible on running "X"

One Indian citizen also commented and wrote, "Not working in India right now."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.