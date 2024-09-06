Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Xi Jinping offers African leaders more Chinese aid

Updated on: 06 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

China’s President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Pic/AFP

Dozens of African leaders gathered Thursday in Beijing for a summit that signals China’s influence in a continent that it hopes will be a key ally in pushing back against the US. Chinese President Xi Jinping promised the leaders billions of dollars in loans and private investment over three years, and proposed that relations with all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the “strategic” level.


“We stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. China has invested heavily in mining for the resources Chinese industry needs, and its development banks have made loans to build railways, roads and other infrastructure under Xi’s Belt and Road program.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


