Xi Jinping offers African leaders more Chinese aid

China’s President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Pic/AFP

Dozens of African leaders gathered Thursday in Beijing for a summit that signals China’s influence in a continent that it hopes will be a key ally in pushing back against the US. Chinese President Xi Jinping promised the leaders billions of dollars in loans and private investment over three years, and proposed that relations with all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the “strategic” level.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. China has invested heavily in mining for the resources Chinese industry needs, and its development banks have made loans to build railways, roads and other infrastructure under Xi’s Belt and Road program.

