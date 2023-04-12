200th IPL match as CSK captain: A mark of MS Dhoni's brilliance

Famously regarded as Indian cricket’s biggest enigma, MS Dhoni will always be looked up as someone with the ability to address the most pressured situations in an uncluttered manner

MS Dhoni runs between the wickets during an IPL match (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

For the most part, however meticulously you inspect MS Dhoni’s appearance, if you were not aware about the match situation, you would not ever guess if his side was winning or losing. In any team sport, the players that make up the team take their cue from the leader, supposedly in the past Virat Kohli’s occasional bursts of aggression notwithstanding, stemmed from the manner in which Dhoni conducted himself, his serenity extending from the centre outwards and engulfing even the men in the outfield.

Famously regarded as Indian cricket’s biggest enigma, Dhoni will always be looked up as someone with the ability to address the most pressured situations in an uncluttered manner. Besides, when you observe him, you get the feeling that he does not buy into his own adulation.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The one name that had a generation growing up, fell for his wonders, his persona and what not. Besides being the most successful Indian captain having won three different ICC trophies, T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, and being the only captain ever to do so, Dhoni’s legacy as one of the most successful IPL captains is exceedingly unquestionable.

Will there be someone who shall finish games in style? Will there be someone who shall give India its next Virat Kohli? Or the next ‘Hitman’ opener? Will there be someone with a close eye for talents like Jadeja and Ashwin? Or will there be someone with the speed of light behind the stumps? The questions are aplenty.

Ravindra Jadeja falls after playing a shot as captain MSD gestures toward him during 2019 IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Be it for the biggest or perhaps the loudest fan base in franchise cricket in India, or for a history that gets richer with each passing season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) know how to make the most of the moment. Talking of living in the moment, who is better in doing it than the man himself, MS Dhoni. Having captained more than hundreds of players since 2008, Dhoni’s CSK enjoys the privilege of being called the best IPL team in the tournament’s history.

Also Read: Down the memory lane! MS Dhoni visits 2011 World Cup-winning six spot

Having led CSK to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 editions), Dhoni has led CSK to the final four stage of the tournament in 11 out of 13 editions of the league, with the side finishing as runners-up on five occasions. Though Mumbai Indians (MI) have won more (5) IPL trophies, CSK bags the crown of consistency.

The 41-year-old has captained on 213 occasions in the league, out of which he has won 125 matches, lost 87 and one match failed to produce a result. His win percentage of 58.96 makes him one of the most successful IPL captains in long term. Besides CSK, he also has had a one-season stint as skipper with Rising Pune Supergiants, a side that existed temporarily in IPL from 2016 to 2017. He has led CSK in 199 matches out of 213 so far, having won 120, lost 78, and one failed to produce a result. His win percentage with CSK as skipper is 60.30 per cent.

The Rajasthan Royals fixture on Wednesday brings another feat for the former Indian skipper as he walks out as the leader of the pack for a record 200th time in the league. Dhoni vs Sanju Samson. Oldest vs youngest.

Dhoni has alternately been celebrated and eulogised, and castigated and pilloried, depending on match results. He has taken the rough with the smooth, grateful for the genuine fan’s support but not unduly perturbed by the fickle fan’s result-oriented reaction. He remains a top draw even though his batting heroics hasn't had a requisite return. Yet, his mere presence makes the opposition tremble with fear. In what could be his last season as a professional cricketer, Dhoni might still have some aces up his sleeves.

And yet as he enters the field as CSK captain for the 200th time tonight, the pragmatic Dhoni would know his legacy will never fade away, for it is forged in the essence of Indian cricket, with ink, that is sure to stand the test of time.

Also Read: IPL 2023: RR batters face spin test against CSK