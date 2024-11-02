Breaking News
Agartala may be KKR's second home ground in IPL 2025

Agartala may be KKR’s second home ground in IPL 2025

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Agartala
PTI |

The construction at the international stadium at Narsingarh began way back in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore but the stadium is not yet ready

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The under-construction international cricket stadium at Narsingarh in Tripura could become Kolkata Knight Riders’ second home ground for the 2025 IPL season since the iconic Eden Garden in Kolkata is set for a massive makeover next year, a Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) official said on Friday.


Also Read: Narine is KKR’s knight in shining armour


The construction at the international stadium at Narsingarh began way back in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore but the stadium is not yet ready.


