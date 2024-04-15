Breaking News
All rounder Devendra shines for Oriental Insurance
All-rounder Devendra shines for Oriental Insurance

Updated on: 16 April,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Batting first, Crayon Software India CC managed to post 167 runs for seven off their 20 overs

Vansh Devendra

Oriental Insurance Company Sports & Recreational Club, powered by a brilliant all-round display by Vansh Devendra, who picked two wickets for 49 runs and scored a match-winning unbeaten 93, beat Crayon Software India CC by eight wickets in an ‘E’ Division first-round match of the MCA Corporate cricket tournament at National CC, Cross Maidan, recently.


Also Read: Daruvala bags first points in Formula E


Batting first, Crayon Software India CC managed to post 167 runs for seven off their 20 overs. Pramindra Singh top-scored with 55 runs. Besides Devendra’s 2-49, Santosh Suke (3-41) also bowled well. Oriental Insurance Company then easily chased down the target, reaching 171 for two in 19.5 overs. Devendra’s  49-ball knock contained six fours and seven sixes. Atharva Ghosalkar added 43.


Brief scores

Crayon Software India CC 167 for 7 in 20 overs (P Singh 55; S Suke 3-41, V Devendra 2-49) lost Oriental Insurance Company S&RC 171 for 2 in 20 overs (V Devendra 93*, A Ghosalkar 43) by eight wickets.

