All-rounder Devendra shines for Oriental Insurance

Vansh Devendra

Oriental Insurance Company Sports & Recreational Club, powered by a brilliant all-round display by Vansh Devendra, who picked two wickets for 49 runs and scored a match-winning unbeaten 93, beat Crayon Software India CC by eight wickets in an ‘E’ Division first-round match of the MCA Corporate cricket tournament at National CC, Cross Maidan, recently.

Batting first, Crayon Software India CC managed to post 167 runs for seven off their 20 overs. Pramindra Singh top-scored with 55 runs. Besides Devendra’s 2-49, Santosh Suke (3-41) also bowled well. Oriental Insurance Company then easily chased down the target, reaching 171 for two in 19.5 overs. Devendra’s 49-ball knock contained six fours and seven sixes. Atharva Ghosalkar added 43.

Brief scores

Crayon Software India CC 167 for 7 in 20 overs (P Singh 55; S Suke 3-41, V Devendra 2-49) lost Oriental Insurance Company S&RC 171 for 2 in 20 overs (V Devendra 93*, A Ghosalkar 43) by eight wickets.