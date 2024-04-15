Breaking News
Daruvala bags first points in Formula E

Updated on: 16 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Italy
PTI |

Daruvala finished ninth in Race Two here of the Misano E-Prix on Sunday to collect two points for Maserati MSG Racing.

Jehan Daruvala

India’s Jehan Daruvala has scored his first points in Formula E after enduring a troubled start to his rookie season in the all-electric racing series.


Daruvala finished ninth in Race Two here of the Misano E-Prix on Sunday to collect two points for Maserati MSG Racing.


His previous results in the FIA World Championship status series include two retirements besides a 16th, 20th, 15th and 17th place finish.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

