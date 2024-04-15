Daruvala bags first points in Formula E

Daruvala finished ninth in Race Two here of the Misano E-Prix on Sunday to collect two points for Maserati MSG Racing.
Jehan Daruvala
India’s Jehan Daruvala has scored his first points in Formula E after enduring a troubled start to his rookie season in the all-electric racing series.
His previous results in the FIA World Championship status series include two retirements besides a 16th, 20th, 15th and 17th place finish.
